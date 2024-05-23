Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th.

Perella Weinberg Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 22.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of PWP stock opened at $15.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.01. Perella Weinberg Partners has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a report on Monday, January 29th.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

