Alpha Group International (LON:ALPH) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,330.00

Alpha Group International plc (LON:ALPH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,330 ($29.61) and last traded at GBX 2,300 ($29.23), with a volume of 189491 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,250 ($28.60).

Alpha Group International Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £998.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,108.37 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,018.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,810.14.

Alpha Group International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a GBX 12.30 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Alpha Group International’s previous dividend of $3.70. Alpha Group International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 788.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha Group International

About Alpha Group International

In other Alpha Group International news, insider Tim Butters sold 945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,120 ($26.94), for a total transaction of £20,034 ($25,462.63). Insiders own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Group International plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services.

