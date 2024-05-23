Alpha Group International (LON:ALPH) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,330.00

Alpha Group International plc (LON:ALPH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,330 ($29.61) and last traded at GBX 2,300 ($29.23), with a volume of 189491 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,250 ($28.60).
Alpha Group International Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £998.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,108.37 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,018.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,810.14.
Alpha Group International Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a GBX 12.30 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Alpha Group International’s previous dividend of $3.70. Alpha Group International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 788.18%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha Group International
About Alpha Group International
Alpha Group International plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Group International
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- PDD Holdings Earnings Volatility Alerts Buyers
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- NVIDIA’s Rally is Far From Over, Neither is Volatility
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.