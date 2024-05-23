BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.75% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.23.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands Price Performance

BRBR opened at $58.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $62.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.70 and a 200-day moving average of $55.47.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.22 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 70.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $902,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 215,054 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,498.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BellRing Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the third quarter valued at $248,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 59.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 4.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 690,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,463,000 after purchasing an additional 50,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

About BellRing Brands

(Get Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.