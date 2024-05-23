Micromobility.com (NASDAQ:MCOM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Micromobility.com (NASDAQ:MCOM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter.

Micromobility.com Price Performance

Micromobility.com stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Micromobility.com has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $86.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53.

About Micromobility.com

Micromobility.com Inc, an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. The company operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. It offers e-scooters, e- bicycles, and e-mopeds. The company provides a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application.

