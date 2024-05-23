Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,400 Shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the third quarter valued at $1,520,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 75,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 20,396 shares during the period. 25.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ PESI opened at $10.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $14.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.21 million, a PE ratio of -54.70 and a beta of 0.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Perma-Fix Environmental Services ( NASDAQ:PESI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PESI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

