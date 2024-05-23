CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Cap Hits $43.53 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $43.53 million and $3.81 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for $0.0540 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00009284 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00011130 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001465 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69,705.24 or 1.00071636 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011440 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000067 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 45% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00007268 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.32 or 0.00112443 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05480507 USD and is up 2.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $4,197,276.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

