Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $9.13 million during the quarter.
Eagle Point Income Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE EIC opened at $16.21 on Thursday. Eagle Point Income has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.35.
Eagle Point Income Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.81%.
About Eagle Point Income
About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.
