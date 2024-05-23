Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $9.13 million during the quarter.

Eagle Point Income Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE EIC opened at $16.21 on Thursday. Eagle Point Income has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.35.

Eagle Point Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eagle Point Income

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Point Income during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Point Income during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Point Income during the 4th quarter worth $446,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Eagle Point Income by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 148,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the period.

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

