Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PBH. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $64.73 on Thursday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $55.96 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.12). Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

