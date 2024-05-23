Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.25.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on PBH. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance
Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $64.73 on Thursday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $55.96 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.20.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.12). Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
