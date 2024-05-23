Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on Magic Software Enterprises from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $10.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $518.98 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.12. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $14.15.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $125.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 16.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 54.79%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 722.2% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 15,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 13,469 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $593,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 12.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 672,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

