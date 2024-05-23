Financial Comparison: BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) vs. First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN)

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) and First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares BOK Financial and First National of Nebraska’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOK Financial 13.93% 10.52% 1.06% First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.4% of BOK Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of First National of Nebraska shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.7% of BOK Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.7% of First National of Nebraska shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

BOK Financial has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First National of Nebraska has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BOK Financial and First National of Nebraska’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOK Financial $1.90 billion 3.16 $530.75 million $6.86 13.55 First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BOK Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First National of Nebraska.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BOK Financial and First National of Nebraska, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOK Financial 0 9 1 0 2.10 First National of Nebraska 0 0 0 0 N/A

BOK Financial currently has a consensus target price of $97.10, indicating a potential upside of 4.45%. Given BOK Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BOK Financial is more favorable than First National of Nebraska.

Summary

BOK Financial beats First National of Nebraska on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BOK Financial

(Get Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, treasury, cash management, and customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers, as well as operates TransFund electronic funds transfer network. The Consumer Banking segment engages in the provision of retail lending and deposit services to small business customers through retail branch network; and mortgage loan origination and servicing activities. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary, private bank, insurance, and investment advisory services; and brokerage and trading services primarily related to providing liquidity to the mortgage markets through trading of U.S. government agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivative contracts, as well as underwrites state and municipal securities. The company also provides commercial loans, such as loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchases of equipment, and other needs of commercial customers; and service, healthcare, manufacturing, wholesale/retail, energy, and other sector loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans for the construction of buildings or other improvements to real estate and property held by borrowers for investment purposes; residential mortgage and personal loans; and automated teller machine, call center, and Internet and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About First National of Nebraska

(Get Free Report)

First National of Nebraska, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Omaha that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and credit cards. It also provides personal loans and lines of credit; auto loans; mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit and loans; small business loans and lines of credit; small business administration loans; and commercial lending solutions. In addition, the company offers treasury management, debt consolidation, financial planning, retirement planning, wealth management, merchant, and payroll services; and personal, commercial, and farm insurance products. Further, it provides solutions for agribusiness, commercial real estate, healthcare, transportation, and correspondent banking; investment services, such as capital market and institutional asset management; and digital banking services. First National of Nebraska, Inc. was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.