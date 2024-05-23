Head-To-Head Review: Slam (NASDAQ:SLAM) & Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR)

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) and Slam (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Spire Global and Slam’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Spire Global alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spire Global -66.72% -66.19% -20.82% Slam N/A -11.69% 2.36%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spire Global and Slam’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spire Global $105.70 million 1.94 -$63.96 million ($3.48) -2.43 Slam N/A N/A $4.59 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Slam has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spire Global.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Spire Global and Slam, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spire Global 0 0 5 0 3.00 Slam 0 0 0 0 N/A

Spire Global currently has a consensus target price of $17.60, indicating a potential upside of 108.28%. Given Spire Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Spire Global is more favorable than Slam.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.0% of Spire Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Slam shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Spire Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Slam shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Spire Global has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Slam has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Spire Global

(Get Free Report)

Spire Global, Inc. provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, and space services industries. The company was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc. in July 2014. Spire Global, Inc. is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

About Slam

(Get Free Report)

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.