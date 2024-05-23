Financial Contrast: Commerce Energy Group (OTCMKTS:CMNR) and NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE)

Commerce Energy Group (OTCMKTS:CMNR – Get Free Report) and NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Commerce Energy Group has a beta of 4.98, suggesting that its share price is 398% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextEra Energy has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Commerce Energy Group and NextEra Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commerce Energy Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NextEra Energy $28.11 billion 5.58 $7.31 billion $3.67 20.80

Analyst Recommendations

NextEra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Commerce Energy Group.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Commerce Energy Group and NextEra Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commerce Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A NextEra Energy 1 3 11 0 2.67

NextEra Energy has a consensus target price of $72.64, indicating a potential downside of 4.83%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.7% of NextEra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Commerce Energy Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of NextEra Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Commerce Energy Group and NextEra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commerce Energy Group N/A N/A N/A NextEra Energy 27.62% 11.72% 3.81%

Summary

NextEra Energy beats Commerce Energy Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commerce Energy Group

Commerce Energy Group Inc. through its subsidiaries provides electric power and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and institutional customers in California, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Maryland, New Jersey, Texas, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, and Ohio. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets. The company had approximately 33,276 megawatts of net generating capacity; approximately 90,000 circuit miles of transmission and distribution lines; and 883 substations. It serves approximately 12 million people through approximately 5.9 million customer accounts in the east and lower west coasts of Florida. The company was formerly known as FPL Group, Inc. and changed its name to NextEra Energy, Inc. in 2010. NextEra Energy, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

