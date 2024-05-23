TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Receives $8.47 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.82.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TPIC. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $4.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm raised their price target on TPI Composites from $3.30 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPIC. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter worth $248,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at about $863,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in TPI Composites by 69.0% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 140,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 57,156 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in TPI Composites by 12.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,286,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after acquiring an additional 72,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $4.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $211.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.96. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $12.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $1.18. The business had revenue of $296.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

