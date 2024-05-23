TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Receives $8.47 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.82.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TPIC. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $4.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm raised their price target on TPI Composites from $3.30 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPI Composites
TPI Composites Trading Up 8.7 %
NASDAQ TPIC opened at $4.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $211.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.96. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $12.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98.
TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $1.18. The business had revenue of $296.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.
About TPI Composites
TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.
