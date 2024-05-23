Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Receives $178.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $178.08.

Several brokerages have commented on HES. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $10,777,604.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,234,794.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $153,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,257,071.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $10,777,604.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,718 shares in the company, valued at $20,234,794.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,798 shares of company stock worth $22,811,166. Insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HES. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,936,000. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 14.1% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Hess during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 26,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 10,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Hess by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 753,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,024,000 after purchasing an additional 81,646 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $151.32 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $155.33 and its 200 day moving average is $147.61. Hess has a 52 week low of $124.27 and a 52 week high of $167.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hess will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

