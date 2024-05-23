Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.33.

Dynavax Technologies Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $11.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.83. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 14.10 and a current ratio of 15.20.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 20,526 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $262,322.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,081,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,978,000 after acquiring an additional 95,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 20.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,359,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,083,000 after purchasing an additional 231,731 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 8.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,146,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,100,000 after buying an additional 270,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Featured Stories

