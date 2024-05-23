Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $587.42.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ELV stock opened at $547.74 on Monday. Elevance Health has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $550.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $522.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $497.04. The company has a market cap of $127.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,457,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,208,000 after acquiring an additional 196,010 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,498,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,118,000 after acquiring an additional 123,802 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,087,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,132,000 after acquiring an additional 27,986 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,347,434,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,784,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,521,000 after acquiring an additional 46,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.