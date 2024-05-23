MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) versus SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Head-To-Head Contrast

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) and MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

SpringWorks Therapeutics has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MiNK Therapeutics has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SpringWorks Therapeutics and MiNK Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SpringWorks Therapeutics N/A -66.48% -57.28% MiNK Therapeutics N/A N/A -265.44%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SpringWorks Therapeutics $5.45 million 601.83 -$325.10 million ($5.14) -8.61 MiNK Therapeutics N/A N/A -$22.46 million ($0.60) -1.67

This table compares SpringWorks Therapeutics and MiNK Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

MiNK Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SpringWorks Therapeutics. SpringWorks Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MiNK Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.9% of MiNK Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of SpringWorks Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of MiNK Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SpringWorks Therapeutics and MiNK Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SpringWorks Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 MiNK Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $68.83, suggesting a potential upside of 55.49%. MiNK Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 800.00%. Given MiNK Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MiNK Therapeutics is more favorable than SpringWorks Therapeutics.

Summary

MiNK Therapeutics beats SpringWorks Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer. The company is also involved in the development of mirdametinib, an oral small molecule MEK inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 1-associated plexiform neurofibromas (NF1-PN); mirdametinib + lifirafenib, a combination therapy that is in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with advanced or refractory solid tumors; and mirdametinib in monotherapy and combination approaches to treat other genetically defined solid tumors, including Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric and young adult patients with low-grade gliomas. In addition, it develops Brimarafenib (BGB-3245), an oral selective small molecule inhibitor of monomeric and dimeric forms of activating BRAF mutations. The company has collaborations with BeiGene, Ltd. and GlaxoSmithKline LLC; and license agreements with Pfizer Inc. for nirogacestat and mirdametinib. It also has a license agreement with Katholieke Universiteit Leuven and the Flanders Institute for Biotechnology for a portfolio of novel small molecule inhibitors of the TEA Domain; and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute for a portfolio of novel small molecule inhibitors of Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. It's product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials. The company was formerly known as AgenTus Therapeutics, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Agenus Inc.

