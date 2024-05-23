Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $156.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Impinj from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Impinj from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Impinj in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Impinj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Impinj from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.10.

Shares of PI opened at $173.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -495.23 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 6.87. Impinj has a 1 year low of $48.39 and a 1 year high of $175.41.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 60.13% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $76.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.57 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Impinj will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 4,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $491,192.38. Following the sale, the executive now owns 57,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,774,392.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 4,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total value of $488,549.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,371,484.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 4,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $491,192.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 57,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,774,392.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,473 shares of company stock valued at $15,838,106. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 439,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,376,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 165.0% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the period.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

