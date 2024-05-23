Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Receives $41.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.29.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays started coverage on Viper Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Viper Energy from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Viper Energy by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,490,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $423,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,219 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Viper Energy by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,481,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $326,184,000 after buying an additional 1,603,333 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 16.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,410,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $246,566,000 after buying an additional 923,276 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 19.8% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,001,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,434,000 after buying an additional 496,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,934,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,703,000 after buying an additional 634,036 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VNOM opened at $37.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Viper Energy has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $41.22.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $205.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.63 million. Research analysts forecast that Viper Energy will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.71%.

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

