Loar (NYSE:LOAR) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.
Loar Stock Up 6.7 %
LOAR opened at $59.71 on Monday. Loar has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $60.82.
Insider Buying and Selling at Loar
In other news, Director M Chad Crow bought 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,012.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 89,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,008. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Loar Company Profile
Loar Holdings Inc is a diversified manufacturer and supplier of niche aerospace and defense components for aircraft and aerospace and defense systems. Loar Holdings Inc is based in WHITE PLAINS, NY.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Loar
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- TJX Companies Can Hit New Highs; Double-Digit Upside to Follow
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- A Hidden Gem Retailer With 20% Upside
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Zoom Stock’s Earnings Volatility Picked Up a Lot of Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Loar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.