Loar (NYSE:LOAR) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Loar Stock Up 6.7 %

LOAR opened at $59.71 on Monday. Loar has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $60.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loar

In other news, Director M Chad Crow bought 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,012.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 89,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,008. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Loar Company Profile

Loar Holdings Inc is a diversified manufacturer and supplier of niche aerospace and defense components for aircraft and aerospace and defense systems. Loar Holdings Inc is based in WHITE PLAINS, NY.

