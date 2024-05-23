Morgan Stanley Upgrades Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $130.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $98.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Fox Advisors raised shares of Micron Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $126.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.91. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $131.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.60 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.33%.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $6,354,320.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 319,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,032,602.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 410,446 shares of company stock valued at $47,304,703 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

