Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.57.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

FULC opened at $7.71 on Monday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $13.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average of $7.47. The stock has a market cap of $479.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.35.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,470.05% and a negative return on equity of 40.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fulcrum Therapeutics

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, VP Greg Tourangeau sold 4,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $57,240.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,378.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 66.7% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,965,000 after purchasing an additional 18,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $111,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

