StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:PCYG opened at $16.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $305.34 million, a P/E ratio of 62.22 and a beta of 1.10. Park City Group has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park City Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCYG. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Park City Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park City Group by 350,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 28,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Park City Group by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 22,469 shares in the last quarter. 26.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

