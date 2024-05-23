U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROWFree Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GROW opened at $2.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.44 million, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.96. U.S. Global Investors has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $3.30.

U.S. Global Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a $0.0075 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Global Investors’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors stock. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROWFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 41,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Vima LLC owned about 0.29% of U.S. Global Investors as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

Featured Articles

