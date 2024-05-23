U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GROW opened at $2.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.44 million, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.96. U.S. Global Investors has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $3.30.

U.S. Global Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a $0.0075 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Global Investors’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors stock. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GROW Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 41,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Vima LLC owned about 0.29% of U.S. Global Investors as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

