MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on MiX Telematics from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

NYSE MIXT opened at $14.55 on Monday. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.19. The company has a market cap of $353.75 million, a PE ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 535,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 1,025,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after buying an additional 53,963 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,757,000. Finally, Harber Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 703,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after buying an additional 43,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

