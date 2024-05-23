Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.17.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SYRE shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Spyre Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYRE opened at $35.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.93. Spyre Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $47.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.66.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.30). Analysts expect that Spyre Therapeutics will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

