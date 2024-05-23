HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME)

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Prime Medicine’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.41) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.17) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PRME. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Prime Medicine to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Prime Medicine from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prime Medicine presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.09.

Get Prime Medicine alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine Trading Down 7.2 %

NYSE PRME opened at $7.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.07. Prime Medicine has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average of $7.21.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.08). Equities analysts predict that Prime Medicine will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its holdings in Prime Medicine by 733.3% in the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prime Medicine by 19.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Prime Medicine in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prime Medicine

(Get Free Report)

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.