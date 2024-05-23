BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK)

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.92.

RBRK opened at $33.96 on Monday. Rubrik has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

