Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

RBRK has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial started coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rubrik presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.92.

NYSE:RBRK opened at $33.96 on Monday. Rubrik has a 52-week low of $31.96 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

