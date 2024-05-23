Barclays Raises Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target to $6.00

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up from $7.50) on shares of Riskified in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Riskified from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Riskified from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Riskified from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Riskified has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Get Riskified alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RSKD

Riskified Price Performance

NYSE:RSKD opened at $6.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average of $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.31. Riskified has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $6.29.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $84.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Riskified will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riskified

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Riskified by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 50,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Riskified by 2,522.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Riskified by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Riskified by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 879,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Riskified by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 35,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Riskified

(Get Free Report)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.