Morgan Stanley Upgrades Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of SUZ opened at $9.39 on Monday. Suzano has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $12.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 20.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Suzano will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Suzano by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Suzano in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Suzano during the first quarter worth $154,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suzano during the third quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suzano during the first quarter worth $183,000. 2.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

