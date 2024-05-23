Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $226.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $189.00.

UHS has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $186.47.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $178.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.26. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $119.90 and a 1 year high of $183.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.64 and a 200-day moving average of $159.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

In other news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $6,188,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,162,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 159,605 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $24,330,000 after acquiring an additional 24,279 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,240 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,317,000 after acquiring an additional 9,221 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,090,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $137,047,000 after acquiring an additional 37,243 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,949 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 21,325 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4,622.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,906 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 16,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

