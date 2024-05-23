ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Receives $24.50 Average PT from Brokerages

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.50.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNOB shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.
Institutional Trading of ConnectOne Bancorp
ConnectOne Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CNOB opened at $20.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $796.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.25. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $24.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $64.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ConnectOne Bancorp Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.
About ConnectOne Bancorp
ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.
Further Reading
