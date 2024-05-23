Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $196.21.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Chart Industries by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,948,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,088,000 after purchasing an additional 101,404 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 139,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,055,000 after purchasing an additional 13,155 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth $1,366,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 393,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,608,000 after purchasing an additional 45,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 77,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter.

GTLS opened at $156.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.88. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $106.66 and a 1 year high of $184.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

