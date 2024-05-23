Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $196.21.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chart Industries
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chart Industries
Chart Industries Stock Performance
GTLS opened at $156.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.88. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $106.66 and a 1 year high of $184.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chart Industries Company Profile
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Chart Industries
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- TJX Companies Can Hit New Highs; Double-Digit Upside to Follow
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- A Hidden Gem Retailer With 20% Upside
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Zoom Stock’s Earnings Volatility Picked Up a Lot of Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.