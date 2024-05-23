Reviewing PSQ (PSQH) & The Competition

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare PSQ to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for PSQ and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get PSQ alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PSQ 0 0 2 0 3.00 PSQ Competitors 265 558 665 22 2.29

PSQ currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 104.92%. As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 99.75%. Given PSQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe PSQ is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

PSQ has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PSQ’s rivals have a beta of 1.10, indicating that their average share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PSQ and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PSQ -674.94% -762.28% -62.43% PSQ Competitors -66.42% -105.95% -16.91%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PSQ and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PSQ $5.69 million -$53.33 million -0.15 PSQ Competitors $1.14 billion $226.72 million -2.36

PSQ’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than PSQ. PSQ is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.3% of PSQ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of PSQ shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PSQ rivals beat PSQ on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About PSQ

(Get Free Report)

PSQ Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name. PSQ Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for PSQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PSQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.