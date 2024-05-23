China Sunergy (OTCMKTS:CSUNY) and MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Critical Comparison

China Sunergy (OTCMKTS:CSUNY – Get Free Report) and MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares China Sunergy and MACOM Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Sunergy N/A N/A N/A MACOM Technology Solutions 10.01% 12.67% 7.64%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Sunergy and MACOM Technology Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Sunergy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MACOM Technology Solutions $648.41 million 11.25 $91.58 million $0.88 114.95

Institutional & Insider Ownership

MACOM Technology Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than China Sunergy.

76.1% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

China Sunergy has a beta of 3.78, indicating that its stock price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MACOM Technology Solutions has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for China Sunergy and MACOM Technology Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Sunergy 0 0 0 0 N/A MACOM Technology Solutions 0 1 9 0 2.90

MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus target price of $111.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.73%. Given MACOM Technology Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MACOM Technology Solutions is more favorable than China Sunergy.

Summary

MACOM Technology Solutions beats China Sunergy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Sunergy

China Sunergy Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solar cells and modules in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers monocrystalline and multicrystalline silicon solar cells; and standard P-type solar cells, HP solar cells, and emitter cells, as well as solar modules for use in a range of residential, commercial, industrial, and other solar power generation systems. It also invests in, develops, and operates solar power projects. The company sells its products to system integrators, solar power project developers, and solar power product distributors under the CSUN brand name, as well as on an original equipment manufacturing basis. China Sunergy Co., Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanjing, the People's Republic of China.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems. Its semiconductor products are electronic components that are incorporated in electronic systems, such as wireless base stations, high-capacity optical networks, radar, and medical systems and test and measurement applications. The company serves various markets comprising telecommunication that includes carrier infrastructure, which comprise long-haul/metro, 5G, and fiber-to-the-X/passive optical network; industrial and defense, including military and commercial radar, RF jammers, electronic countermeasures, and communication data links, as well as multi-market applications, such as industrial, medical, test and measurement, and scientific applications; and data centers. It sells its products through direct sales force, applications engineering staff, independent sales representatives, resellers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

