Cavco Industries, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2026 Earnings of $7.53 Per Share (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cavco Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 20th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless forecasts that the construction company will earn $7.53 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cavco Industries’ current full-year earnings is $19.46 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cavco Industries’ Q2 2026 earnings at $5.97 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $5.12 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Cavco Industries Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ CVCO opened at $353.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.16. Cavco Industries has a 52 week low of $233.84 and a 52 week high of $400.99.

Institutional Trading of Cavco Industries

About Cavco Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.