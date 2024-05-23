Cavco Industries, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2026 Earnings of $7.53 Per Share (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cavco Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 20th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless forecasts that the construction company will earn $7.53 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cavco Industries’ current full-year earnings is $19.46 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cavco Industries’ Q2 2026 earnings at $5.97 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $5.12 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $7.10 EPS.
Cavco Industries Stock Down 2.4 %
NASDAQ CVCO opened at $353.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.16. Cavco Industries has a 52 week low of $233.84 and a 52 week high of $400.99.
Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.
