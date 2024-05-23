Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Now Covered by Raymond James

Investment analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 58.41% from the company’s previous close.

CZR has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.07.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of CZR stock opened at $34.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.13 and its 200 day moving average is $42.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $60.27.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 1.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.39 per share, with a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 181,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,611,953.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 40,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 181,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,611,953.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 15,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.45 per share, for a total transaction of $621,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,612 shares in the company, valued at $191,167.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.