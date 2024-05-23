Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $160.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

WIX has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Wix.com from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Wix.com from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Wix.com from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wix.com from $157.00 to $143.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $170.81.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $167.19 on Monday. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $73.39 and a 1-year high of $174.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.66, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.59.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $403.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.87 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 71.38% and a net margin of 4.20%. Wix.com’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wix.com will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the third quarter worth approximately $311,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 495.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 13,684 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,949,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 26.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 239.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

