Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Amphenol’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on APH. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $124.45.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH opened at $134.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $72.77 and a 52 week high of $136.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Amphenol shares are set to split on Wednesday, June 12th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 12th.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Amphenol declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

