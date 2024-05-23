KeyCorp Raises CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target to $68.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.92.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $61.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.46. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $63.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,968,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Tobam increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2,432.3% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

