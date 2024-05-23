Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Separately, Wedbush raised Diebold Nixdorf from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Diebold Nixdorf

Shares of DBD opened at $44.21 on Monday. Diebold Nixdorf has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $45.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

In other news, EVP Frank Tobias Baur purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $165,732.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,999.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Frank Tobias Baur bought 4,200 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $165,732.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 23,112 shares in the company, valued at $911,999.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Octavio Marquez bought 1,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.27 per share, for a total transaction of $34,270.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 133,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,580,562.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,713 shares of company stock valued at $219,958 and have sold 458,215 shares valued at $15,556,316. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Featured Articles

