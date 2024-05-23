Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.57.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH opened at $96.32 on Monday. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $80.90 and a 1 year high of $116.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.31 and a 200-day moving average of $105.54.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAH. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

