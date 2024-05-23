Belden (NYSE:BDC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Belden in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Belden from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.40.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $96.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.07. Belden has a 52 week low of $60.54 and a 52 week high of $99.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.30.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.27 million. Belden had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Belden will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total transaction of $169,208.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Belden by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,714,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,156,000 after buying an additional 92,544 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Belden by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,383,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,148,000 after purchasing an additional 30,268 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Belden by 1,365.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,026,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,075,000 after purchasing an additional 956,136 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 985,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,113,000 after purchasing an additional 149,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Belden by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 919,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,998,000 after purchasing an additional 209,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

