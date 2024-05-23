Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) PT Lowered to $4.50 at Oppenheimer

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Free Report) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Sachem Capital in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $4.50 price target for the company.

SACH stock opened at $3.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sachem Capital has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $4.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $148.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sachem Capital

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sachem Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sachem Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sachem Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sachem Capital by 81.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in Sachem Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.07% of the company’s stock.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property. It offers short term loans to real estate investors or developers to fund its acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

