Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

VWAGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a market perform rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Volkswagen Stock Down 1.1 %

VWAGY opened at $14.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.12. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $17.53.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $81.93 billion for the quarter. Volkswagen had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 7.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Volkswagen will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Volkswagen Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.6401 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Volkswagen’s previous dividend of $0.64.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; produces and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts; and offers motorcycles.

