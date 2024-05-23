American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Receives $15.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.88.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AHR. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHR. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $416,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $7,694,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $1,032,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $7,763,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $88,504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. American Healthcare REIT has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $14.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

