Brokerages Set iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Price Target at $3.38

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.38.

Several research firms have commented on IHRT. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on IHRT

iHeartMedia Price Performance

Shares of IHRT opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $144.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.84. iHeartMedia has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $4.74.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $799.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.62 million. iHeartMedia had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,197.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,580,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,754,000 after purchasing an additional 203,917 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 169.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 39,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 25,001 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in iHeartMedia in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 4.4% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,098,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,926,000 after acquiring an additional 342,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

About iHeartMedia

(Get Free Report

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.