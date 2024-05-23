Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 target price on shares of Gold Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on Gold Royalty from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GROY opened at $1.93 on Friday. Gold Royalty has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $281.24 million, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Gold Royalty had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 484.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GROY. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Gold Royalty by 0.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,953,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,193,000 after acquiring an additional 55,546 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Gold Royalty by 70.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 257,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 106,700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Royalty by 15.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 8,697 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors.

