StockNews.com Downgrades Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) to Hold

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Colony Bankcorp Stock Up 1.9 %

CBAN stock opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.53. The company has a market capitalization of $212.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Colony Bankcorp has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $13.58.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.14 million for the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 9.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp

About Colony Bankcorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Colony Bankcorp by 23.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Colony Bankcorp during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Colony Bankcorp by 5.3% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 515,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 26,030 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

