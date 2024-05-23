StockNews.com Downgrades Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) to Hold

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Colony Bankcorp Stock Up 1.9 %
CBAN stock opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.53. The company has a market capitalization of $212.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Colony Bankcorp has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $13.58.
Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.14 million for the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 9.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp
About Colony Bankcorp
Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.
